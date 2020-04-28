 Energy Insiders Podcast: Transgrid and the new links to the future grid | RenewEconomy

Energy Insiders Podcast: Transgrid and the new links to the future grid

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Transgrid CEO Paul Italiano discusses new upgrade and the challenge – putting square pegs in round holes – of negotiating Australia’s complex regulatory regime.

Posted on 0 Comments
share
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Investment in new transmission is considered one of the key elements to deal with the transition to a clean energy grid and, in this episode, Transgrid CEO Paul Italiano joins Energy Insiders to discuss his company’s own plans.

These include upgrades from NSW to Queensland and Victoria, new links to South Australia, and the creation of renewable energy zones. But it’s a little like putting square pegs into round holes, given the complexity of Australia’s regulatory regime.

You can find previous editions of the Energy Insiders Podcast here, or on your favourite podcast platform.

Solaray is a proud sponsor of Energy Insiders
Solaray is a proud sponsor of Energy Insiders
Evergen is a proud sponsor of Energy Insiders

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

﻿
Get up to 3 quotes from pre-vetted solar (and battery) installers.