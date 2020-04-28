Energy Insiders Podcast: Transgrid and the new links to the future grid

Investment in new transmission is considered one of the key elements to deal with the transition to a clean energy grid and, in this episode, Transgrid CEO Paul Italiano joins Energy Insiders to discuss his company’s own plans.

These include upgrades from NSW to Queensland and Victoria, new links to South Australia, and the creation of renewable energy zones. But it’s a little like putting square pegs into round holes, given the complexity of Australia’s regulatory regime.

