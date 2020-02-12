 Energy Insiders Podcast: There’s no “new normal” in climate change | RenewEconomy

Energy Insiders Podcast: There’s no “new normal” in climate change

ANU’s Mark Howden explains why we have a climate crisis, not an emergency, and why we shouldn’t expect a “new normal” in climate change.

AAP Image/Darren Pateman
Professor Mark Howden, the head of the ANU climate change institute, and a vice chair of the IPCC, joins Energy Insiders to explain why we have a climate crisis, not an emergency. (It’s about thinking in terms of a long term response, to something that was well predicted, and not just a short term reaction).

He also dismisses the notion that we should expect a “new normal” in climate change. That’s dangerous and futile thinking he says, because with the climate changing so quickly, and so dramatically, there will be no new normal.

Plus: All the week’s news, including putting Coal back in the Coalition, and the Victoria grid bottlenecks.

You can find previous editions of the Energy Insiders Podcast here, or on your favourite podcast platform.

Solaray is a proud sponsor of Energy Insiders
Evergen is a proud sponsor of Energy Insiders

