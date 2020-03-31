 Energy Insiders Podcast: The plan behind Australia’s biggest wind farm | RenewEconomy

Energy Insiders Podcast: The plan behind Australia’s biggest wind farm

Acciona’s Brett Wickham joins Energy Insiders to discuss his company’s plans for a 1029MW wind farm in Queensland, and the future of storage. Plus: Genex lands contract for pumped hydro.

Acciona’s Brett Wickham joins Energy Insiders to discuss his company’s plans for a 1029MW wind farm in Queensland, which will be the biggest in the country, and the future of battery storage.

Meanwhile, Genex lands a contract for its Kidston pumped hydro project, which will be the first to be built in Australia for nearly four decades, and the first to be built in the private sector.

Plus, a look at demand and prices at Covid-19 impacts the local economy, and the regulator leaps into action for a new grid upgrade.

You can find previous editions of the Energy Insiders Podcast here, or on your favourite podcast platform.

