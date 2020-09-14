 Energy Insiders Podcast: Lynham - Our future is renewable energy | RenewEconomy

Energy Insiders Podcast: Lynham – Our future is renewable energy

Queensland energy minister Anthony Lynham says the future of Australia is in renewable energy. All the states understand this, the only party that doesn’t is the federal government.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham. AAP Image/Sarah Marshall
Queensland energy minister Anthony Lynham joins the Energy Insides podcast to discuss his state’s progress to a 50 per cent renewable share by 2030.

“I don’t think you would see more unison between political parties and states being together than on renewable energy. The federal government just simply doesn’t get it. I don’t know why they don’t get it .”

You can read the full story from the podcast here: “I don’t know why they don’t get it.” Lynham laments Taylor blindspot on renewables

