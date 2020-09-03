Energy Insiders Podcast: It’s going to be a quick transition, and markets need to change

Hydro Tasmania CEO Stephen Davy steps down this week after a 15-year career with state-owned generator, which has bold plans to be the “battery of the nation” and seeks a target of 200 per cent renewables.

That sort of language will soon be common across the country, as different states see the opportunity for energy exports. Davy says that the clean energy transition can happen faster than people think, but will need new market signals. And he is one of those that has been working with Energy Security Board on its soon-to-be-released discussion paper on the new energy market that is due to take shape from 2025.

