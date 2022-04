Emma Champion and Stefan Ulrich from BNEF discuss what Europe needs to do to move on from Russian gas.

You can also download recent podcast interviews with the likes or tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, Origin CEO Frank Calabria, Victoria energy minister Lily D’Ambrosio, EnergyAustralia boss Mark Collette, Jet Charge CEO Tim Washington, and Snowy Hydro’s Gordon Wymer here.