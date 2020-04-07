Energy Insiders Podcast: Australia’s rapid and low cost path to zero emissions

ClimateWorks CEO Anna Skarbek joins the Energy Insiders podcast to discuss her latest report identifying ways to rapidly decarbonise Australia’s economy.

Skarbek makes clear that since the last report in 2014, technology costs have plunged and most of what Australia’s needs to get to zero emissions is available off the shelf. And it could have considerable economic benefits, particularly as Australia seeks tor revive its economy after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Plus, we take a look at Western Australia’s ground-breaking distributed energy plan, Northern Territory’s proposed new big battery, and the falling power prices on the main grid.

