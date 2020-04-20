Energy giant suffers financial hit from problems at Australia’s biggest solar farm

Like other international investors, Enel Green Power’s parent company Enel, which also owns the Enel X demand response specialist that is playing an increasingly prominent role in Australia’s wholesale market, does not have a flattering assessment of the regulatory and political environment in Australia.

“The most important political event of the year was the federal election in May 2019, which saw the re-election of the conservative Liberal Party, which is in favour of a coal-based energy policy,” Enel notes elsewhere in its annual report.

“The election result led to a slowdown in the renewable energy market, with a significant decline in capacity under development (minus 60% compared with the investments recorded in the previous year according to BNEF). The stalemate is exacerbated by the complexity and length of connection and permitting processes,” it says.

“These developments are complicated by the uncertain outcome of two procedures (Coordination of Generation and Transmission Investment – Post 2025 Market Design for the NEM) currently under way, which could lead to the overall re- definition of the National Electricity Market (NEM).

“However, the draft decisions prepared to date by the competent authorities confirm some of the schemes deemed ineffective by most investors (e.g. management of losses on transmission networks).”

Other international investors have also been highly critical of the policy and regulatory environment, and scathing in their assessment of handling of the COGATI and MLF issues.

UK infrastructure giant John Laing has flagged write downs of more than $100 million from the value of projects it had under construction, and first signalled the suspicion of any new investment in Australia, and has now put its portfolio up for sale.

Bungala is a joint venture between two international investors – Enel and the Dutch Infrastructure Fund IV – and both have investments in other solar and large scale wind projects in Australia.

Enel is developing the small 27MW Cohuna solar project in Australia, while DIF also owns the 125MW Clare solar project in Queensland, and the 20MW Royalla solar farm in the ACT, and is involved in a joint venture project in West Australian that owns the Grassmere wind farm near Albany and the new Warradarge wind project near Enneaba.