Electrifying federal government fleet could be done at fraction of new cost estimates

The task of “electrifying” the more than 10,000 vehicles that make up the federal government fleet could be done at a fraction of of the $200 million cost recently projected by the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO), according to one electric vehicle and energy consultancy firm.

In the wake of the bold plan by newly inaugurated US president Joe Biden to electrify the entire US government fleet – of more than 670,000 vehicles – to stimulate the economy and accelerate the electrification of the US auto market, The Greens released an analysis they had commissioned of how much it would cost to do the same in Australia.

That analysis – based on transitioning all 10,253 light commercial and passenger vehicles in federal government fleets by 2030 over seven years from 2024 – suggests the cost would be in the vicinity of $200 million.

Australian Greens senator and spokesperson for transport Janet Rice says the benefits of transitioning to electric vehicles would be more widespread than just reducing fleet’s transport-related emissions, which in Australia contributes nearly 20% of all carbon emissions.

“As well as cleaning up the commonwealth fleet it would lower the cost of EVs for second-hand consumers by creating a regular supply.

“Within 5 years of the policy starting, electric vehicles would flow into the second-hand market and make EVs cheaper for Australians,” Rice said in remarks.

