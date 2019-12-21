Eight new electric vehicle models set to join Australia market in 2020

The Driven

At least eight new electric vehicle models will hit Australian shores in 2020, opening up further choice for drivers wanting to reduce private transport emissions or simply have the latest in automotive technology.

New models slated to arrive in 2020 from Audi, Porsche, Volvo and Polestar, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Mini and a new player on the local scene, EV Automotive. It will see more electric vehicles (EVs) on local roads in a country that is still lagging behind the global shift to zero emissions transport.

This year has seen a big increase in the number of new passenger EVs out on local roads, including the Hyundai Kona Electric and the upgraded 38.3kWh Ioniq, the Tesla Model 3, and the 40kWh Nissan Leaf.

Australian drivers purchased just 2,216 electric vehicles in 2018 compared to 2,284 in 2017. But those numbers may have double in 2019 – thanks largely to the Tesla Model 3 which is believed to now number in the low thousands – means the local EV market is now on a significant upturn.

“It’s going to be a great year for consumers in EV field because we’re seeing a lot of legacy makers bringing EVs to the Australian market,” CEO of the Electric Vehicle Council Behyad Jafari tells The Driven.

To read the full story on RenewEconomy’s electric vehicle dedicated site, The Driven, click here…