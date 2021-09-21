Edify wins planning approval for 1GW green hydrogen and battery facility

Solar and battery storage developer Edify Energy says it has been granted development approval to build and operate a green hydrogen production plant of up to 1GW, as well as a behind-the-meter solar photovoltaic and battery storage facility in north Queensland.

The facility will be based within the Lansdown Eco-Industrial Precinct in Townsville, and will likely start with a 10MW pilot facility for green hydrogen before increasing capacity in stages, targeting domestic and export market opportunities, including one of Australia’s first large scale battery storage manufacturing projects.

Edify CEO John Cole says the Landsdown “eco-industrial” precinct combining behind the meter solar and battery storage, green hydrogen and industrial activities is a model of what industrial and energy facilities could look like in the future.

The pilot project will initially source power from behind the meter solar and battery storage, but as it expands it will use renewable energy from the nearby 200MW Majors Creek solar project, which could also include battery storage.

“This is a blueprint for a modern industrial eco-system,” Cole told RenewEconomy. “You used to stick industry next to a coal fired power plant. This will be how we new age minerals and new age energy and manufacturing. It is really exciting.”

Edify is one of the most successful solar developers in Australia, developing the Hayman, Hamilton, Daydream and Whitsunday solar projects in the same area, as well as the Gannawarra solar farm and battery storage facility in Victoria, and the Darlington solar farm in NSW.

Cole says existing rail and road infrastructure connecting Lansdown to the Port of Townsville makes the precinct an excellent location to lead the renaissance of exporting value-added Australian-made products to global markets.

“We have long held the view that Townsville is a very good place to create a green hydrogen export industry and meet the growing need domestically and across the world for this emission free fuel,” he said in a statement.

The development approval from the Townsville City Council is just one of the early steps needed to advance the project, and Edify says it will be working with suppliers, off-takers and capital providers, along with local business and government, to develop the project.

Townsville City mayor Jenny Hill said the Lansdown Eco-Industrial Precinct had the potential to significantly boost Townsville and North Queensland’s economy for decades.

“The momentum continues to build behind the development of northern Australia’s first environmentally sustainable, advanced manufacturing, processing and technology estate right here in Townsville,” she said in the statement.

Lansdown will comprise 2,200 hectare located next to an existing sub-station, rail lines, highways, and the proposed solar farm.

The city council says two other companies, Queensland Pacific Minerals and Imperium3 Townsville (iM3TSV), have also signed up to establish themselves at the precinct.

Both are involved in the battery storage industry. Queensland Pacific plans to produce battery-grade nickel and cobalt sulphate from nickel-cobalt ore, while iM3TSV plans to develop an 18 GWh lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility.

The Edify proposal is not the only green hydrogen project put forward for the Townsville region, with local zinc refiner Sun Metals, through Ark Energy, developing its own proposal and Origin also looking at the technology.

Curiously, north Queensland was overlooked in the federal government’s update of its $150 million facility to support multiple hydrogen hubs across the country.

“When you’ve got Edify, Sun Metals and Origin Energy all planning to invest in renewable hydrogen projects, it would be a real shame if Townsville missed out on this federal funding,” said Stephanie Gray, energy strategist at advocacy group Solar Citizens.

“Townsville has all the key ingredients to be a clean energy industrial powerhouse: some of Australia’s best solar resources, a skilled local workforce and world-class port facilities. She said Townsville had the potential to create nearly 4,000 jobs and a $150 billion economic boost through green hydrogen.

“Townsville has incredible potential but all levels of government need to back the region and build the enabling infrastructure to see these opportunities realised.”