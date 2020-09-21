Discover Energy partners with LG Chem to promote the untapped potential of energy trading income from VPP

PRESS RELEASE

New energy retailer and leader in VPP (virtual power plant) energy trading, Discover Energy is delighted to announce a Saver Plan with LG Chem and GoodWe to incentivise new installs of LG Chem LV batteries and GoodWe solar inverters, as well as promote the advantages of battery energy trading through Discover Energy’s VPP platform.

As part of the Saver Plan, homeowners who install eligible LG Chem LV batteries and join Discover Energy’s VPP Membership advantage program in October will receive a guarantee of VPP Smart Income (energy trading profit) of $100 over their first 12 months. If homeowners opt-in for a GoodWe solar inverter to augment their LG Chem LV battery, they will be guaranteed an additional $50 of VPP smart income.

Launched in 2020, Discover Energy’s VPP software and energy trading platform is a world-first, enabling energy trading using a hybrid solar inverter without the need for any additional hardware. Energy trading is the process selling stored battery energy into the grid at times of higher spot prices. Leveraging on the solar expertise of sister-company, One Stop Warehouse, and its own patented algorithm and software, Discover Energy’s trading platform can forecast spot-pricing every 30 minutes with exceptional accuracy.

The goal of Discover Energy is to accelerate battery and inverter adoption by fast-tracking the return on capital investment for households. With competitive 25c solar feed in-tariffs, as well as profits from Discover Energy’s trading platform, participating households can expect to reduce the return on investment by approximately 2 years, depending on the market variable spot prices.

“As a global leader in home battery technology, LG Chem is aware of the critical role of battery storage in supporting energy infrastructure through Virtual Power Plants (VPPs). VPPs give home battery owners the potential to unlock extra value from their battery by allowing some of their stored energy to be traded at a premium. We are delighted to support Discover Energy in their VPP program with a special offer called the LG Chem Saver plan. We are also delighted to join with Goodwe for LG Chem + Goodwe Saver Plan” says Philip Crotty, General Manager – Residential for LG Chem.

“As the leading supplier of storage inverters globally, Goodwe firmly believes that Virtual Power Plant Technology will play a critical role in shaping the energy industry moving forward. We are proud to partner with both Discover Energy and LG Chem to play our role in providing grid-stability and reducing residential power rates for consumers” says Dean Williamson, AU Country Manager for GoodWe.

“At Discover Energy, we believe that battery energy trading through VPP technology is the future of Australian energy. We are delighted to partner with leading brands LG Chem and GoodWe to promote awareness of the untapped profit potential of joining VPP for battery consumers” says Anson Zhang, CEO of Discover Energy.

* First 150 units only. New installations from 1st September – 31st October only. NSW, SA, SE QLD only. LG Chem LV models only. LG Chem models that are compatible with GoodWe solar inverters are RESU 6.5, RESU10, RESU13.

About Discover Energy:

Discover Energy is an innovative, Australian-owned energy retailer with a focus on localised solar-produced energy stored in batteries trading with the electricity grid via a Virtual Power Plant (VPP). Generating cheaper, smarter and greener power, Discover Energy is dedicated to saving you money whilst reducing your carbon footprint.

