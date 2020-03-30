Covid-19 live blog: Clean energy industry impact, stories, useful links

As the COVID-19 situation changes on an almost hourly basis, RenewEconomy and its sister sites One Step Off The Grid and The Driven will do our best to keep our readers up to date on the impact of the novel Coronavirus on the renewable energy industry in Australia and around the world.

We’ll provide links to useful resources for businesses during what could be a very hard time for some, so keep an eye out.

And we would also like to share any relevant personal/professional experiences, nuggets of hard-won advice, or tips from the experts. So if you have any of those, please drop us a line and let us know.

And if there’s anything we’ve missed, or you have some other tips, please do let us know about that, too, at [email protected]

Monday, March 30: Another grim forecast for the impact of Covid-19 on the global renewable energy market this week, this time from Norway-based analyst group Rystad Energy. As Giles Parkinson reports here, Rystad has all-but written off its forecasts for large-scale wind and solar growth in 2020 due to the impact of the global pandemic and cut its forecasts for 2021 by around 10 per cent.

The study warns Australia could be hit particularly hard, as one of a group of countries where the currency has declined sharply against the US dollar, and where capital costs of planned renewable energy projects could rise by more than one third. “The full extent of the impact of Covid-19 on the renewable energy market is just beginning to reveal itself,” says report author and Rystad senior vice president Gero Farruggio.

Monday, March 30: ASX-listed wind energy developer Tilt Renewables has had to suspend construction of its New Zealand Waipip wind farm for two weeks, due to measures introduced to minimise the spread of the Coronavirus. The Market Herald reports that the New Zealand project is not considered an essential service and has therefore drawn to a halt under the NZ government’s mandated lockdown measures.

Both countries’ travel bans have also limited Tilt’s ability to move personnel to and fro across the ditch, the company said, but it managing this development by using locally sourced expertise. It says that the relatively short shut-down period should not alter the completion date set for the Waipip project.

Tilt operates seven wind farms across Australia and New Zealand as is building another two, including Waipip in NZ and Dundonnell in Australia, which started sending power to the grid in Victoria earlier this month. Tilt notes that its operating energy services are classified as essential and therefore have not been interrupted.

RESOURCE: To catch up on last week’s Covid-19 blog, click here…

RESOURCE: The Smart Energy Council has a good What You Need To Know page for the industry on its website, and it’s worth keeping an eye out for their webinars, which are a great source of information and reassurance.

RESOURCE: The Clean Energy Council has a page dedicated to Resources for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 which is a good way to keep track of the latest industry-relevant government announcements and support packages.