Consultation open for Solar Panel Validation logo use rules

PRESS RELEASE

The Clean Energy Regulator is seeking feedback on draft rules for use of the Solar Panel Validation (SPV) logo.

We have commenced our application to register the SPV logo as a certified trade mark. As part of the process, we have drafted rules for industry who intend to use the logo.

The logo will be used to certify that solar panels and Specified Services (apps and validation services) are able to access the benefits available under the SPV Initiative.

The draft rules cover:

who can apply to become a certified logo user

what requirements users will need to meet to become a logo user, and

requirements to maintain logo use.

Make a submission

SPV industry partners and stakeholders (including registered agents, manufacturers, authorised suppliers, retailers, and installers) are encouraged to review the draft rules and make a submission. We welcome feedback on the proposed rules, particularly on the terms and conditions for logo use.

Make your submission by 5 pm AEST, Friday 6 March 2020. Any submissions received after this date will be considered at the Clean Energy Regulator’s discretion.

Submissions can be emailed (preferred) to [email protected] cleanenergyregulator.gov.au

Please use the coversheet for submissions.

If required, submissions can be posted to:

SRES Operations Section

Clean Energy Regulator

GPO Box 621

Canberra ACT 2601