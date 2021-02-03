Compatible up to 660W modules, TrinaTracker Vanguard Series Receive IEC Certification

Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (“Trina Solar”) received IEC62817 Certification for its TrinaTracker Vanguard Series verified by the Certification Entity for Renewable Energies (“CERE”), a Europe-leading independent testing, simulation, certification and inspection body.

Pioneering in the match of trackers and ultra-high power modules, Trina Solar offers the new-generation of Vanguard trackers compatible with 660W, 600W and 550W modules, leading to increased power gain, reduced LCOE and optimized system value.

The IEC Certification demonstrates the industry’s high recognition for TrinaTracker’s excellent technology, robust performance as well as highly reliable product quality.

600W+modules have become the new industry standard for ultra-high power modules, which accordingly requests for more stringent requirements on the structural design and reliability of trackers. In response to the industry developments and technological advances, Trina Solar launched the TrinaTracker Vanguard 600+ Series, offering four core product advantages: high reliability, more yield gain, low O&M (operation & maintenance) costs and unified contact channel (modules and trackers).

The Vanguard series use an intelligent tracking algorithm independently developed by Trina Solar, which can receive more scattered radiation, leading to higher system energy production and increasing energy gain by 3%-8% over the traditional astronomical algorithm.

Hence, Trina Solar can ensure a more superior ultra-high power system solution for customers.

IEC62817 standard consists of strict design requirements, test methods and judgment basis for structural strength, tracking accuracy, reliability and durability of solar tracker, thus IEC62817 is considered as a comprehensive and authoritative evaluation standard for solar trackers.

TrinaTracker Vanguard has gone through all major tests in the advanced large-scale simulation test laboratory of CERE, and passed more than 20 reliability assessments, including the functional test for tracking system, expediting circulation test, UV test, deformation test under static load, mechanical slip and recoil test, control cabinet vibration and impact test under transportation, etc.

The certification team of CERE has over 50 years of professional experience in the renewable energy industry, providing renewable energy producers worldwide with testing, simulation and certification services.

“Trina Solar’s new-generation of TrinaTracker Vanguard series passed IEC certification in one go. It shows Trina Solar’s continuous investment in reliability research and module compatibility.” said Miguel Martinez, CERE Certification Manager.

Duan Shunwei, Head of the tracker business unit of Trina Solar, said: “sticking to our principle of ‘driven by innovation, more reliable’, Trina Solar’ tracking solution is dedicated to offering customers with high quality, reliable ultra-high power trackers and service, and will make sustained efforts to promote technical innovation and industry-wide standardization of trackers to expedite further reduction of LCOE and ultimately bring more returns to our customers.”