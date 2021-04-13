Coca-Cola Amatil joins RE100 – will go 100% renewable in 6 countries

Press Release

Coca-Cola Amatil joins the global RE100 renewable energy initiative

Commits to 100% renewable electricity across entire operations by 2030

(by 2025 in ANZ)

Whole of business commitment will result in region-wide outcomes

Amatil joins more than 290 leading companies around the world committed to 100% renewable electricity

Coca-Cola Amatil (“Amatil”) today announced it has joined the global RE100 renewable energy initiative and committed to power its entire operations, spanning six countries, with 100% renewable electricity by 2030 (by 2025 in Australia and New Zealand).

RE100 is led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, and brings together more than 290 leading companies around the world that are committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity.

According to Coca-Cola Amatil Group Managing Director Alison Watkins, joining RE100 is an important step in Amatil’s strategy to reduce its carbon footprint and follows the recent launch of the company’s 2020-2040 Sustainability Ambitions, which includes the commitment to net zero direct carbon emissions by 2040.

“Amatil is proud to be joining RE100 and playing our part in delivering a low carbon future by contributing to the effort to accelerate the global transition to renewable electricity,” said Ms Watkins.

“Moving to 100 per cent renewable electricity across our entire operations by 2030 is critical to ensuring we meet our 2040 target of net zero direct carbon emissions, and it is the right thing to do as an increasing number of our customers, employees, partners, suppliers and shareholders look to us for continued leadership in sustainability.”

Coca-Cola Amatil Chief Procurement and Sustainability Officer Sarah Cook said joining RE100 is significant as it means Amatil now has a firm target for 100% renewable electricity use across all of its operating markets, including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, PNG, Fiji and Samoa.

“Given our scale, making a whole of business commitment means we will be able to achieve region-wide outcomes as we build on our existing investments in renewable energy sources. This will enable us to maximise the positive impact to the environment, while helping to drive the growth of renewable electricity industries, including the creation of new jobs, in all of the countries where we operate,” said Ms Cook.

“We are particularly excited about what this means for our Indonesian operations, where we have already kicked off our renewable electricity program with the opening of Stage 1 of what will be Indonesia’s largest rooftop solar system at West Cikarang in Java.”

Covering an area of 72,000m2, the West Cikarang solar project will generate 7.13MWp of solar power during peak capacity during the day (9.6 million kWh per year). Amatil plans to expand its solar program to several manufacturing facilities throughout Indonesia, in Medan, Semarang and Surabaya, with an expected energy production capacity of 6,052 MWh in the first year.

RE100 Australian Coordinator Jon Dee said, “We’re delighted that Coca-Cola Amatil has joined RE100. Their target to go 100 per cent renewable in this region sets a strong example for other companies to follow.

“By building Indonesia’s largest rooftop solar system, Coca-Cola Amatil is already demonstrating great leadership in renewable energy. However, going 100 per cent renewable in Indonesia by 2030 will help to bring about a tipping point to renewables in that country and across the region.”

According to Jon, Coca-Cola Amatil is joining a group of other businesses that are creating real and measurable change.

“RE100’s 290 plus members collectively use more electricity than is generated across Australia. If this group of companies can achieve 100 per cent renewable energy, then so can other major Australian companies.”

In addition to the West Cikarang project in Indonesia, other renewable energy initiatives already undertaken by Amatil include three on-site solar projects in Australia at Eastern Creek (NSW), Richlands (QLD) and Kewdale (WA), with combined generation of 3.5 megawatts; and one of Fiji’s largest rooftop solar panel installations, with generation capacity of 1.1 megawatts.