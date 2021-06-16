Clean Energy Council Award finalists announced

PRESS RELEASE

The finalists in the 2021 Clean Energy Council Awards have been announced. This year’s finalists come from all across Australia, with projects ranging from cutting-edge technology to prevent bird strikes at wind farms to a program to help local communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The finalists in this year’s awards are:

Innovation Award

Energex and Ergon Energy Network

Goldwind Australia

Horizon Power

Community Engagement Award

Ergon Energy

Horizon Power

Hydro Tasmania

Marketing and Communications Award

Horizon Power

Synergy

WWF-Australia

The winners of the Outstanding Contribution to Industry Award and the Media Award will be announced at the 2021 Australian Clean Energy Summit. The Outstanding Contribution to Industry Award recognises an individual who has made a major and sustained contribution to the clean energy industry, while the Media Award recognises a journalist who has delivered exceptional coverage of the Australia clean energy industry.

The awards will be presented at the NAB Gala Dinner at the conclusion of Day One of the 2021 Australian Clean Energy Summit.

