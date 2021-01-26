Chart of the day: European wind and solar share vs Australia

As revealed in a new report from Ember Climate, Europe had a stellar 2020 for growth in renewable energy. But how does it compare to Australia?

I extracted data for Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM), and compared it to the top ten countries in Europe, along with the average for them all. Australia’s rapid wind and solar growth mean that in 2021 it’s likely that the NEM’s renewable share will just exceed the European average.

Note that there are many European countries below Australia’s share, but they’re left off to keep the image neat!