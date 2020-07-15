CEC, Australian Hydrogen Council to accelerate renewable energy future

PRESS RELEASE
The Clean Energy Council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Australian Hydrogen Council as the fuel’s role in Australia’s rapidly-growing renewable energy mix continues to grow.
The two organisations recognise the important role that hydrogen can play in a low carbon and clean energy future and will endeavour to work together to explore the potential for clean hydrogen-based energy use across Australia.
Clean Energy Council Chief Executive Kane Thornton said that the opportunity for hydrogen in Australia is enormous.
“There is growing momentum for the development of large-scale, clean hydrogen, given Australia’s riches of wind and sun – particularly for the export market,” said Thornton.
“The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) says that with the right conditions, hydrogen exports could be worth $1.7 billion annually and generate 2800 jobs in Australia by 2030. This would generate both substantial export revenue and significant benefits to the domestic economy – all while lowering our carbon emissions.
“This collaboration with the Australian Hydrogen Council will enable greater discussion and information sharing, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the nation’s clean energy transition.”
The Australian Hydrogen Council said that the partnership is a positive step in their efforts to scale Australia’s hydrogen economy.
“This collaboration with the Clean Energy Council will allow us to support the growing number of organisations exploring the benefits of hydrogen and put Australia’s hydrogen industry on the map,” explained Australian Hydrogen Council CEO, Dr Fiona Simon.
“We know that hydrogen has the potential to provide high volumes of energy to industry, create jobs and grow large-scale export income which has become increasingly important as we navigate through a global pandemic.
Together, we can work to ensure we have the policies in place to activate the market and build a competitive hydrogen industry that benefits all Australians.”