CEC, Australian Hydrogen Council to accelerate renewable energy future

The Clean Energy Council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Australian Hydrogen Council as the fuel’s role in Australia’s rapidly-growing renewable energy mix continues to grow.

The two organisations recognise the important role that hydrogen can play in a low carbon and clean energy future and will endeavour to work together to explore the potential for clean hydrogen-based energy use across Australia.

Clean Energy Council Chief Executive Kane Thornton said that the opportunity for hydrogen in Australia is enormous.

“There is growing momentum for the development of large-scale, clean hydrogen, given Australia’s riches of wind and sun – particularly for the export market,” said Thornton.

“The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) says that with the right conditions, hydrogen exports could be worth $1.7 billion annually and generate 2800 jobs in Australia by 2030. This would generate both substantial export revenue and significant benefits to the domestic economy – all while lowering our carbon emissions.

“This collaboration with the Australian Hydrogen Council will enable greater discussion and information sharing, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the nation’s clean energy transition.”

The Australian Hydrogen Council said that the partnership is a positive step in their efforts to scale Australia’s hydrogen economy.