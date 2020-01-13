Cattle Hill wind farm begins production in Tasmania

The new Cattle Hill wind farm in Tasmania has begun production, taking the number of large scale wind farms in the island state to three.

The 148MW wind farm is owned by Power China Group and Goldwind Capital Australia and is located on the shores of Lake Echo, in the central plateau region of Tasmania.

It joins the Musselroe and Woolnorth wind farms that are already operating in the island state, with the Granville Harbour wind project near Zeehan also under construction and expected to begin generating soon.

The Cattle Hill wind farm was formally opened in December, when it received its grid connection, but regular output did not begin until late last week and was captured in this graph from Global Roam, the providers of our popular NEM-Wacth widget.

Cattle Hill is Australia’s first wind farm to trial innovative eagle monitoring and detection technology, which has now started operating with the first turbines.