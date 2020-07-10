California’s glide to renewable energy nirvana

The general consensus has always been that the going gets progressively tougher, and more expensive, as one gets closer to the end target – once the low hanging fruit has been exhausted.

Some observers have proposed a more gradual approach, extending the deadline farther back while others have argued for an accelerated approach.

Path to a 100% renewables in California, a white paper published in early May 2020 by Wartsila, a Finnish consulting firm, proposes a new path that, it claims, would enable California to meet its goal of 100% clean electricity by 2040, i.e., 5 years ahead of schedule.

Furthermore, the white paper claims that compared to the current plans, its path would save billions of dollars by relying, among other things, on flexible thermal generation that can run on carbon-neutral fuel produced from the excess solar and wind energy.