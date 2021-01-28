Buyer of Holden’s Australian test site launches three “smart” electric cars

The Driven

Vietnamese automotive start-up VinFast announced last week the launch of three smart SUV electric vehicles (EVs) with self-driving features and driving ranges of between 300km and 550km.

Founded in 2017 in Hanoi, Vietnam, VinFast’s launch of its three new models is part of the company’s vision of becoming a global smart electric car company while also serving to place Vietnam on the world auto industry map.

In 2020 it acquired Holden’s Lang Lang proving ground in Melbourne after GM pulled the plug on the iconic Australian auto brand earlier that year, although it is unclear if this means the Vietnam company plans to establish a presence on the local auto market.

The three new electric models include the VF31, a mid-size Segment C SUV, the VF32 mid-size Segment D SUV, and the VF33 large-size Segment E SUV. The VF31 comes only in an electric model, while both the VF32 and VF33 boast 2 electric versions and a gasoline version.

