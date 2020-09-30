Bringing clean energy to regional Victorian communities

The Victorian Government is helping local businesses use more renewable energy technologies that reduce electricity costs, create jobs and support clean power.

Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio today announced more than $1 million in grants as part of Round five of the New Energy Jobs Fund.

The grants will support 13 community-owned renewable energy projects right across the state that are aligned with the Regional Renewable Energy Roadmaps that were released in May.

The roadmaps were developed by local community groups and set out individual – though complementary – strategies to help specific regions take advantage of renewable energy.

Funding has been awarded to renewable energy projects that best promote community participation, allow access to the benefits of renewable energy for all and increase renewable energy generation in Victoria.

Some of the successful projects include a community solar farm in Bendigo, a revolving fund for community-led renewable energy for the Gippsland community and a community battery in Yackandandah and a solar electricity system for the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club.

These projects will provide local employment opportunities, encourage meaningful community participation, and contribute to Victoria’s 2050 net-zero emissions target.

For a full list of successful recipients or more information on the Fund, visit energy.vic.gov.au/new-energy- technologies.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio

“Driving down emissions and promoting renewable energy is something everyone can do.”

“These grants will give local communities the opportunity to harness clean energy technology to reduce emissions, build a local renewable energy economy and create local jobs.”

“The Victorian Renewable Energy Target of 50 per cent by 2030 is making Victoria the best place to locate and grow a low-carbon business.”