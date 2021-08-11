BP gives technical tick to 4GW of wind and solar for massive green hydrogen project

A feasibility study conducted on behalf of global oil giant BP has given a technical tick of approval for a massive green hydrogen and green ammonia project in Western Australia that would require more than four gigawatts of wind and solar capacity.

BP has identified the area around Geraldton, north of Perth, as one of its key target areas for renewable hydrogen thanks to its “vast wind and solar” resource, and its access to land and ports.

The feasibility study, conducted by GHD and co-funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, looks at an initial 34.5MW demonstration project with a view to ramping up to a 2,000MW electrolyser facility that would require at least 2GW each of wind and solar to supply.

“The study finds production of green hydrogen and ammonia using renewable energy is technically feasible at scale in Australia,” the report notes, adding that Western Australia is ideally positioned for green hydrogen and green ammonia production.

There is still the question of cost. Electrolyser production costs will need to fall rapidly, and any project of the scale envisaged by BP will also require significant investment in ports, water and electricity networks and distribution.

BP’s plans are just one of a number of huge, and in some cases significantly bigger, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects being considered for Western Australia.

Two of them – a 50GW project north of Esperance, and a 26GW project in the Pilbara – are being led by CWP and Intercontinental, while Andrew Forrest’s Fortescue Future Industries is looking at a number of proposals at a similar scale, and numerous smaller projects are also in the pipeline.

The WA government has set a notional target of 100GW of green hydrogen and ammonia capacity, as early as 2030, in its efforts to try and seize a “first mover” advantage in what is expected to be a rapid and massive transition from fossil fuels such as LNG to zero emissions alternatives.

The study notes that green hydrogen is produced from the electrolysis of water, using renewable energy, and can be used as a fuel and energy source in hard-to-decarbonise industries, such as steel.

Green ammonia, where much of the new project activity is also focused, is produced by combining green hydrogen and nitrogen (from the air). Green ammonia can be utilised as a hydrogen carrier, providing advantages over transporting pure hydrogen.

Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia and SVP fuels & low carbon solutions, Asia Pacific, said: “bp is putting its strategy in action by accelerating its position in low carbon technologies and providing end-to-end integrated energy solutions for our customers, including hydrogen.

“This study confirms the potential for scaled-up green hydrogen in Western Australia,” said Frédéric Baudry, the head of bp Australia and of its fuels & low carbon solutions in the Asia Pacific.

“This looks particularly promising in the mid-west of WA, which has existing infrastructure, access to land and abundant renewable energy resources such as wind and solar.

“Importantly, our study also confirmed strong demand from potential customers in the hard-to-abate sectors, and for both local and export markets. This has the potential to position Australia as a regional powerhouse of the energy transition.”