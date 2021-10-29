Bluescope and Rio in renewable steel venture, Fortescue buys green hydrogen tech

“This concept will involve producing a low emissions iron feed for consumption at Port Kembla and will explore the direct reduction of Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ores, with the intent of using green hydrogen produced from renewable electricity,” a joint statement said.

“The direct reduced iron (DRI) from this process will be melted in an electrical furnace, powered with renewable electricity, to produce iron suitable for the steelmaking process.”

The first phase of the project will be used to determine the scale of a pilot plant to be based at Bluescope’s Port Kembla Steelworks, consisting of a hydrogen electrolyser, direct reduction equipment and a melter.

“The new collaboration will focus on utilising green hydrogen for direct reduction of Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ores, which will then be fed into a melter,” BlueScope CEO Mark Vassella said in a statement.

“This is an important program – one which will need broad support from governments, regulators, customers and suppliers.

“At a time when there is much talk and expectation about decarbonisation, this is an example of two significant Australian businesses getting on with real action. We are putting our dollars and our people right on the front line of addressing climate change.