Biggest offshore wind farm lands ground-breaking deal to manage grid voltage

The 1.2GW Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm has been selected by the UK’s national grid operator to provide reactive power to help balance grid voltage, the first time a UK offshore wind farm will provide such grid services.

UK electricity system operator National Grid ESO has selected Dogger Bank C as the winner of the Pennines Voltage Pathfinder competitive process worth £22.5 million to supply reactive power capability through to 2034.

This is National Grid ESO’s second voltage pathfinder competition which compares market-based solutions against transmission owner solutions.

National Grid ESO’s Voltage Pathfinder identified two areas where reactive power solutions would be necessary in the coming years and introduced competition to ensure the most cost-effective services were chosen.

Dogger Bank C’s onshore converter station will provide 700MWAr of reactive power capability necessary for keeping grid voltage stable in the North East of England and West Yorkshire regions between 2024 and 2034, providing the service after the closure of the Hartlepool nuclear power station in March, 2024.

“These services take us another step closer to 100% zero carbon operation, showcasing Britain’s innovation in engineering and driving competition within the system, ultimately saving consumers millions of pounds,” said Julian Leslie, head of networks at National Grid ESO.

“Reactive power capability is vital for managing voltage and being able to operate a zero-carbon system of the future so we’re excited to see that an offshore wind farm’s transmission asset will deliver reactive power to support the wider network for the first time in Britain.”

In the West Yorkshire area, the Pathfinder process identified the use of shunt reactors by National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) as the most economic option for the ESO to manage voltage in the region, following the closure of other power stations in the area.

The award of the contract to an offshore wind farm serves as an important step in the development of a fully renewable electricity grid, and further highlights the technological innovation and leadership on display from the UK.

“Dogger Bank Wind Farm is continually pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved through the delivery of an offshore wind farm, breaking records and setting new milestones here in the UK and globally,” said Steve Wilson, SSE Renewables project director for Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

“It also demonstrates the significant positive impact that offshore wind energy, and Dogger Bank in particular, is having on delivering the UK’s net zero carbon electricity system while driving down long-term energy costs for British consumers.”

Located off the north-east coast of England, the Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being built across three 1.2GW phases and, upon completion, will be the largest offshore wind farm in the world with an overall capacity of 3.6GW.