Biden pledge to slash emissions by at least half by 2030, Japan follows suit

President Joe Biden has confirmed the new climate target for the United States will be to slash emissions by at least half by 2030, and promised again that the world’s biggest economy will achieve a zero emissions grid by 2035.

In one of the landmark moments of the decades-long climate debate, Biden’s commitment to cut emissions from 2005 levels by 50-52 per cent by 2030 came as he hosted more than 40 world leaders in a two-day summit designed to re-boot efforts to deliver on the Paris climate treaty, which aims to cap average global warming at 2°C, and at 1.5°C if possible.

“America must act— and not just the federal government, but cities and states, small and big business, working communities,” Biden said. “Together, we can seize the opportunity to drive prosperity, create jobs, and build the clean energy economy of tomorrow.”

“The United States is not waiting, the costs of delay are too great, and our nation is resolved to act now. Climate change poses an existential threat, but responding to this threat offers an opportunity to support good-paying, union jobs, strengthen America’s working communities, protect public health, and advance environmental justice.”

The pledge was quickly followed by news that Japan would follow the US example by also doubling its efforts to cut emissions, to 46 per cent per cent by 2030 – from 2013 levels – from its previous target of 26 per cent.

Japan is one of the biggest customers of Australia’s fossil fuel exports, so the move is highly significant. But Australia shows no sign of budging from its intransigent position on holding on to what are universally seen as a weak 2030 target, (26-28 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030), particularly for such a rich nation.

“The new U.S. emissions target raises the bar for other countries as we head toward the UN climate summit in Glasgow,” said Manish Bapna, the interim head of the World Resources Institute. “The message to other major emitters is loud and clear: It’s your move next.”

Biden’s initiatives are economy wide, and focus not just on achieving a zero emissions grid by 2035, but also slashing emissions from transport, buildings, manufacturing and agriculture.

The focus is on jobs and future economic growth. “The health of our communities, well-being of our workers, and competitiveness of our economy requires this quick and bold action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Among the initiatives was a focus on hydrogen, but unlike the Australian government there was no mention of hydrogen from fossil fuels. The focus is on “green hydrogen” and zero emissions.

The US move has inspired other countries to follow. The UK has already flagged a 78 per cent cut in emissions from 1990 levels by 2035,

More to come