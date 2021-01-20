Battery scientist Jeff Dahn extends Tesla contract, forges new role with Novonix

The Driven

Tesla has extended its battery research contract with the team at Dalhousie University in Canada led by Jeff Dahn, adding a second five-year term in a deal that underlines Dahn’s prominence in the battery research field.

At the same time, ASX-listed battery materials firm Novonix has announced it has named Dahn as “chief scientific advisor” in a role that will commence in July 2021.

In 2020, Novonix announced a patented dry particle granulation technology which it says can be used to increase efficiency and reduce the cost of manufacturing anode and cathode materials.

Dalhousie’s exclusive partnership with Tesla is perhaps one of the most closely followed battery research contracts in the electric vehicle and energy storage sector.

The renewal of the contract indicates Tesla still expects to harvest benefits of Dahn’s research in the future, although it is keeping tight-lipped about what may be; a touted “million-mile battery” expected to be revealed at Tesla’s Battery Day in 2020 did not materialise.

