Battery Day webinar: The EV transition and Australia’s policy choices

The biggest event in electric vehicle and battery storage this week, this month, or possibly even this year, will be Tesla’s Battery presentation following the company’s AGM on Tuesday night in California (Wednesday morning Australia time).

Judging by the extraordinary level interest from the public – on both this website and other media – it will be fascinating to see what impact this has on EV uptake and policy development in Australia, still lagging the world but with so much potential.

On Wednesday afternoon at 1600 AEST (4pm Sydney time), The Driven will host a webinar chaired by The Driven and RenewEconomy founder and editor Giles Parkinson, along the ACT energy minister Shane Rattenbury; Evan Walker, the Director of Transport for the NSW Smart Innovation Centre, Behyad Jafari the CEO of Electric Vehicle Council’s CEO and ABB’s EV charging systems product manager Steve Amor.

The discussion will centre on the critical role electric vehicles will play in Australia, policy opportunities for consumers, technology providers, as well as local transport authorities and fleet operators.

These are the key sectors that are being encouraged to recognise the crucial role EVs will play in the shift to sustainable road transport and a zero-emission future.

The webinar will look at what we learned from Battery Day, and also look at the recent ARENA commitments to future fuels, and the government’s Technology Roadmap that is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday.

It will be part of an ongoing series of webinars continuing on from the successful EV Transition conference hosted by The Driven and RenewEconomy last year.

You can register for the free webinar here.

This article first appeared on The Driven.