Australia’s Worley secures key role in 25GW wind and solar project in Oman

Australia engineering giant Worley has secured a key role in a green fuels mega project in Oman that proposes to build 25GW of wind and solar capacity to be used to produce green hydrogen.

Worley will provide concept feasibility study services to the Green Energy Oman green hydrogen energy project, and advise on how to optimise the 25GW of wind and solar generation which will be used to power electrolysers producing green hydrogen, as well as the production, storage, and export of green ammonia.

The GEO consortium is made up of Oman’s global integrated energy company OQ, leading green fuels developer InterContinental Energy, which is also involved in two even bigger wind and solar projects in Australia, and Kuwati backed clean energy investor and developer EnerTech (ETC).

Together, the GEO consortium’s Green Energy Oman project is looking to produce 1.8 million tonnes each year of green hydrogen and up to 10 million tonnes each year of green ammonia.

The $US30 billion project is expected to be one of the world’s largest energy projects once the consortium takes a final investment decision (FID), due for 2026.

“Hydrogen has the potential to decarbonize hard to abate sectors where there’s no obvious alternative,” said Dr Hans Dieter Hermes, vice president of clean hydrogen at Worley.

“This project enables Oman to use their natural resources to produce green fuels for self-use and export, and supports our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world.”