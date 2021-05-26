Australia’s main grid reached new record wind output on Tuesday afternoon

Whilst many eyes (including mine) focused on the unfolding dramas in Queensland yesterday following the (explosion?) and fire at the Callide C power station, it was not the only newsworthy event.

Others were great in letting us know that the NEM had recorded another incremental ‘all time maximum production’ record for wind power across the NEM … reaching 5,642MW metered at 20:55 (i.e. InitialMW for 21:00) on Wednesday 26th May 2021.

Here’s how the month of May 2021 looks thus far via NEMreview v7, complete with a fair amount of spot price volatility as well … more about that in another article, time permitting:

The last time I had noted ‘peak wind’ was 14th April 2021 (just over a month ago!), and I had used this query to do that, so it was an easy task to regenerate to see how the market has trended on a monthly statistical basis:

