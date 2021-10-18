Australia’s biggest online energy and climate change event, the Smart Energy Council Global Race to Zero Summit

Press Release
The Smart Energy Council will be holding Australia’s biggest online energy and climate change event, the Global Race to Zero Summit on 20-21 October.
The Summit will particularly focus on the economic and employment opportunities from electrifying everything with renewables and using renewable hydrogen and ammonia for everything else.
The Summit will include political, business, community and climate action leaders from across Australia and the world.
Keynote speakers at the Global Race to Zero Summit include:
- former PM Malcolm Turnbull;
- COP26 Climate Action Champion Nigel Topping;
- leading climate scientist Prof Michael E. Mann from Penn State;
- CEO of HESTA Super, Debby Blakey;
- CEO of Lendlease, Dale Connor;
- Macquarie Bank Board Member, Jillian Broadbent;
- CEO of Australian Ethical John McMurdo;
- French Ambassador to Australia, H.E. Jean-Pierre Thébault;
- UK High Commissioner, Vicki Treadell CMG, MVO;
- Italian Ambassador to Australia, Francesca Tardioli;
- Danish Ambassador to Australia, Pernille Dahler Kardel;
- Simon Holmes a Court, Climate 200;
- Joe Hildebrand, News Ltd, Mission Zero Campaign;
- Peter Hannam, Economics Reporter, The Guardian (formerly Sydney Morning Heraldand The Age);
- Zali Steggall MP OAM, Federal Member for Warringah;
- Prof Johann Rokström, Director, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research;
- Richie Merzian, Director Climate & Energy Program, The Australia Institute.