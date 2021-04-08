Australian first – LONGi launches innovative installer rewards program

PRESS RELEASE

LONGi Solar Australia has launched LONGi Solar Rewards, a unique program designed to reward Australian solar installers selling and installing solar systems in Australia. The program provides an exciting new way for registered Australian solar retailers to be rewarded for doing what they do every day, selling and installing the best rooftop solar in Australia.

LONGi Solar Australia is the local Australian branch of world leading solar module manufacturer, LONGi Solar. Headquartered in Sydney, since 2018, the team is focussed exclusively on generating greater value for LONGi partners throughout Australia.

“We are always looking for ways to add value for our customers in Australia,” stated Stephen Zhang, Managing Director, LONGi Solar Australia, “In addition to providing world leading mono-crystalline module technology to the Australian market we have launched this new program to directly recognise and reward individuals from SME companies driving the clean energy transition every day.”

For the first time in Australia, LONGi will recognise Solar retailers, and their staff, every time they sell and install LONGi solar modules. Every kW of modules sold and installed by an authorised retailer will EARN reward points that can be redeemed in an exciting online store.

LONGi Solar Rewards will also give members access to training, technology previews, business support and networking opportunities. The program will deliver exclusive market and technical insight to customers to help them develop new opportunities through technology. Content like that created for Renew Economy, “Webinar: Opportunities in high efficiency, bifacial and new solar designs” will be available.

“This unique new program, a world first for LONGi, is an important extension of our dedicated national technical support network,” said Stephen, “it will allow us to offer exclusive training and market support to help our customers grow their businesses.”

The program is completely free and only takes a few minutes to join. Since the launch in March, 2021 the response to the program has been strong and solar retailers have begun collecting reward points for every install of LONGi solar panels in Australia.

More information about LONGi Solar Rewards, including eligibility, can be found at the rewards website here.