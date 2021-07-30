Australia wind farms blow away monthly production record in July

Australia’s fleet of wind farms have blown away the monthly production record for July, reaching 2.369 terawatt hours for the month up to 10am on July 30.

Even with a day and a half left till the end of the month, the July output already easily beats the previous monthly record of 2.06TWh, or 2,061 gigawatt hours, set in September last year.

Australia’s main grid, known as the National Electricity Market, boasts 81 wind farms totalling more than 9,100MW, with facilities ranging from just a few megawatts to the newly connected 530MW Stockyard Hill wind project (although this is only producing at a maximum 30MW at the moment).

July has already featured several records for instantaneous production, with the May benchmark of 5,642 smashed by consecutive records of more than 6,400MW in the past 10 days. The highest so far is 6,428 set on Sunday, July 25.

