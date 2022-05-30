Australia hits record high wind output, offering some relief from soaring market prices

Australia set a new record high for wind output early on Tuesday morning, reaching 6,639 at around 2.30am and bringing at least temporary relief from the absurdly high electricity prices, at least in the southern states of Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.

The record output, spotted by Geoff Eldridge from NEMLog, beat the previous record of 6,427MW set in July, 2021, and comes as a big front crosses the continent, delivering windy and cold conditions, and much rain in some regions.

The wind output was mostly concentrated in the southern states, Victoria reaching around 2,400MW and South Australia 1,700MW.

These states enjoyed negative (minus $20/MWh) and zero prices wholesale power at the time and for several hours before and after, before gas fired power stations resumed their pricing control and took prices back up to around $300/MWh.

NSW was also producing a lot of wind at the time, around 1,840MW, and importing another 1,200MW from Victoria, but it could do nothing to wrest the pricing dominance away from the state’s fossil fuel generators, and the wholesale prices stayed around $300/MWh for most of the night.

The fall in prices in the southern states accentuated the growing “north-side” divide identified by AEMO, with consistently high prices in the coal dependent states of Queensland and NSW, and more variability, and lower average prices, in the renewable states further south.

Wholesale electricity prices in all states, however, are spending most of their time at around $300/MWh – except during periods of exceptionally high wind or solar output.

This, traders say, is the result of high coal and gas costs, coal plant outages, and the widespread use of series of complicated derivative trades on the market using instruments known as caps and swaps.

The higher prices have already caused the collapse of at least two small energy retailers, with more expected to be under intense pressure. The regulator also approved big bill hikes for homes and businesses in a decision that was delayed until after the federal election.