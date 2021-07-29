Australia’s market operator plans path to zero emissions grid by 2035

The Australian Energy Market Operator is to model a range of scenarios that include a zero emissions by 2035, at the same time as much of the nation’s transport and other energy uses also turn electric.

The scenario, known as Hydrogen SuperPower, is one of five created by AEMO as part of work on its Integrated System Plan, its 20-year planning blueprint. But it is the most important because it is the only scenario that is consistent with global efforts to limit average global warming to 1.5°C.

It assumes that grid emissions fall to zero by 2035, meaning no burning of fossil fuels for electricity, a huge increase in wind and solar, including rooftop installations, batteries, and the end to sales of new petrol and diesel cars.

The five scenarios created by AEMO lay out the stark choices facing Australia – ranging from a rapid transition with investment, jobs, lower emissions and lower energy prices, to bleak outcomes where fossil fuels prosper but little else does.

Another scenario, Step Change, is similar to AEMO’s previous work, and models zero emissions in the main grid by the early 2040s, and is consistent with average global warming of 1.8°C.

The other scenarios are less appealing for those who want to try and avoid catastrophic climate change. Even the Net Zero 2050 scenario is only consistent with a 2.6°C of warming, which highlights just how far Australia’s political discourse needs to move.

The “Steady Progress” scenario models current policies, and also assumes a 2.6°C outcome, which also underlines how a pledge to net zero by 2050 – should it ever be made by the current federal government – would barely shift the dial on climate outcomes.

The Slow Change scenario, representing a go slow on climate and energy policies and economic growth, and delivers a disastrous 4°C outcome. It more or less suggests that society, or at least politicians, have given up on trying to avert dangerous climate change, but fossil fuels continue to be burned.

The scenarios form part of 1,000 pages of a report known as its Inputs, Assumptions and Scenarios Report that will form the basis of AEMO’s next ISP due next year, which delivers a blueprint of what is needed to manage the renewables transition.