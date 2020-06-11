Audi unveils Australia pricing and specs for all-electric e-tron and Sportback

The Driven

Audi has announced pricing and specifications for its all-electric e-tron SUV and e-tron Sportback in Australia, billing the release as a “new era of mobility” for the German auto brand.

Two variants each of the e-tron SUV and e-tron Sportback will be available to order from June 19, starting from $137,700 for the 230kW e-tron 50 quattro, Audi said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The “entry-level” 50 quattro is joined by the e-tron 55 quattro with 265kW power output, which is priced from $146,700, and for an additional $10,000 punters can nab the “first edition” 55 quattro priced from $159,600.

In its low-line format, the e-tron Sportback is also available in a 50 quattro variant with 230kW motor output priced from $148,700, and a 55 quattro variant with 265kW motor output from $157,700, whereas the Sportback 55 quattro “first edition” will set drivers back an additional $12,250 for $169,500. All prices exclude dealer delivery and government charges.

All variants feature dual motors (one on the front axle and one on the rear), while the 50 quattro denotes a smaller 71kWh battery and driving range of 300km (based on the European WLTP rating) compared to the 55 quattro 95kWh battery delivering more than 400km driving range.

Sitting in the top end of the market alongside the Mercedes EQC (priced from $137,900) the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback is one of several new models expected to be released in Australia in 2020 and joins a small but growing number of all-electric vehicles in Australia.

Its release follows hot on the heels of the launch of the $191,000-$339,100 Porsche Taycanelectric sportscar in Australia, pricing and specifications for which were announced last Wednesday by its fellow premium Volkswagen marque.

“Sophisticated refinement has always been a truly Audi expression of driving progress and innovation, and this has never been more evident than in the form of our first-ever electric vehicles: the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback,” said Paul Sansom, managing director of Audi Australia in a statement.

