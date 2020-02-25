APA Group appoints Hannah McCaughey Group Executive Transformation and Technology

PRESS RELEASE

APA Group is pleased to announce Hannah McCaughey has been appointed APA’s Group Executive Transformation and Technology. Hannah will start at APA on Monday 16 March 2020. In this newly created role, Hannah will lead APA’s response to decarbonisation, decentralisation and digitisation.

The Transformation and Technology business unit will have responsibility for identifying emerging energy market opportunities, while delivering business transformation, continuous improvement initiatives and technology solutions.

Prior to joining APA, Hannah was with Ausgrid, where she was Executive General Manager People and Transformation. Before that, Hannah held senior management roles in energy and transformation at Centrica, parent company of British Gas, in the United Kingdom.

“I’m pleased to announce Hannah has been appointed APA’s first Group Executive Transformation and Technology,” said APA Group CEO and Managing Director Rob Wheals. “Hannah’s wealth of knowledge and experience makes her the ideal candidate to lead APA’s response to the challenges for our business and to capture the growth opportunities that will emerge during the energy market transition.”

“With a proven talent for transforming operations and corporate functions to enhance companies’ efficiency, profitability and market share, Hannah will be an excellent addition to APA’s executive leadership team.”