Another big solar project contractor hits the wall, administrators called in

Another big solar contractor has hit the wall in the Australian solar industry, with R&L Solar Constructions – a company operating in some of the country’s best known projects – placed in voluntary administration on Monday.

A notice filed with the Australian Securities Investment Commission on Tuesday says that Andrew Yeo and Gess Rambaldi from insolvency specialists Pitcher Partners have been appointed as administrators of R&L Constructions and associated entities with a creditors meeting to be held next week.

R&L, a subsidiary of a Japanese company, is the latest in a string of failures that has seen the country’s biggest solar EPC contractor RCR Tomlinson collapse, and many others such as Downer withdraw completely or partially from the industry because of fierce competition, cost over-runs, and disputes over damages due to delays and complications from new connection rules.

Among those to leave the industry are Downer and Ellaktor, with others such as Decmil choosing to take on less risky “balance of plant” projects.

A number of smaller sub-contractors have also failed, and R&L is the latest of these. It is not clear what precipitated the collapse of R&L Solar Construction as it is not a full EPC contractor and it focuses on installation of solar panels, pilings and cleaning services.

Among the projects it has been working on are the 60MW Christmas Creek solar project in the Pilbara, which is being built by Alinta Energy to provide power to iron ore mines run by billionaire Andrew Forrest’s Fortescue Mines, the 50MW Jemalong solar project in NSW being built by Genex, and the new 12MW solar farm being built for the Melbourne Airport.

Other solar farms it is currently working on are the huge Wellington solar project in NSW, Corowa in NSW, the Collinsville solar project in Queensland and Kiamal in Victoria.

A LinkedIn post last year also said it had also worked on the Oakey 2, Hamilton and Whitsunday solar farms in Queensland, the Bomen and Limondale solar farms in NSW, and a number of different smaller projects in Victoria and South Australia, along with the ground-breaking Agnew solar and wind project at the gold mine of the same name in W.A.