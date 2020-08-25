Allume Energy wins Clean Energy Council Innovation Award

Today the Clean Energy Council announced the winners of the Annual Awards, and Allume Energy has won the Innovation Award.

Allume Energy won with their world-first SolShare technology which allows an apartment building to share one rooftop solar installation.



Allume Energy’s CEO Cameron Knox said: “We are thrilled to be recognised with such a prestigious award. We are so proud of what we have been able to achieve, and very excited about the future of our company. It is fantastic to have the Clean Energy Council’s support in our vision to unlock rooftop solar for those missing out.”

Allume Energy challenged itself to develop a product that solves the huge market gap of supplying solar energy to multi-unit buildings. Developing a technology that actively controls the division of power to multiple, separately metered units at once took 4 years of research and development, and has resulted in the SolShare creating a brand new technological category of ‘Power Division Control System’.



Allume Energy’s CTO Kristy Battista said: “What an honour! Winning this award is the result of all the hard work and commitment that’s been put in by the Allume team and I couldn’t be prouder. Amazing things can happen when you combine a genuine market need with innovative thinking.”



The interest in the SolShare since coming to market in 2019 has been immense, with Allume rapidly expanding across Australia and into the US, with further expansion in the EU set for 2021. With installations covering a wide range of buildings, including community housing, new builds, not for profits, and retail units.



Allume Energy’s Head of Business Development Jack Taylor said “The traction that we have gained since bringing the SolShare to market last year has confirmed to us that we have solved a significant problem that faced the renewable energy industry – how do you install solar panels on apartment buildings? Winning the Clean Energy Council’s Innovation Award has reinforced our belief that we are solving a problem that really matters with a unique solution.”



The judges were impressed by the ability of the SolShare to unlock solar for buildings that have previously been locked out. Apartment residents are finally able to enjoy the countless benefits that stand-alone home dwellers have enjoyed for years, which are even more significant during the current climate.



Allume Energy COO Alex Marks said “Our product is bringing the benefits of rooftop solar to those that couldn’t previously access it. Social housing residents, renters in apartments, and family-owned businesses are now benefiting from lower electricity bills and contributing to climate change action.”