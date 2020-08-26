AGL to shift entire 400 corporate car fleet to electric vehicles

The Driven

AGL Energy is set to transition its 400-strong company vehicle fleet to electric vehicles by 2030, and has become the first Australian company to sign on to the global EV100 initiative, which encourages businesses to shift to electric vehicles.

AGL chief operating officer Markus Brokhof says the switch to all electric vehicles would contribute to AGL’s target of achieving zero net emissions by 2050. By sourcing the electricity used to charge the vehicles from renewable energy sources, AGL can make significant reductions to the amount of emissions caused by its transport operations.

“As part of our Climate Statement we have set a target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. We know in order to meet this commitment, we need to be investing in smart and clean technologies,” Brokhof says.

“EVs present a simple and effective solution as part of a cleaner energy future, with the transportation sector currently responsible for up to 19% of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions.”

AGL Energy will become the first Australian company to join the EV100 initiative, which has already secured commitments from major international companies, including Ikea, Unilever, P&G, Air New Zealand, EDF and Bank of America.

“Their commitment demonstrates the continued growth of the campaign into new markets, helping to grow demand and accelerate the EV transition around the world,” The Climate Group’s corporate partnerships director, Mike Peirce, said.

“We call on other Australian companies to follow AGL’s leadership and commit to EV100.”

