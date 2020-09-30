AGL finalises acquisition of Click Energy

AGL today announced it had completed the acquisition of electricity and gas retailer, Click Energy Group Holdings Pty Ltd (Click Energy), a wholly owned subsidiary of ASX-listed amaysim Australia Limited, for $115 million.

AGL CEO Brett Redman said through this acquisition and building on our strong customer growth in FY20, AGL now has almost 4.2 million customer services across energy and telecommunications.

“We have continued to grow and transform our business by digitising our customer experience and offering more choice and flexibility on our products,” Mr Redman said.

“Click Energy has built a successful retail energy business with more than 215,000 customer services across NSW, Victoria, QLD and South Australia.

“We’re excited to welcome Click Energy customers to AGL and we’re working closely with the team to ensure a smooth transition for their people and customers.

“Despite a challenging year, we are continuing to grow and are well on track to achieve our target of 4.5 million customer services by FY24.”