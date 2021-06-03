AEMO welcomes two new independent directors

Press Release

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Julieanne Alroe and Mr Kee Wong to the AEMO Board as independent directors, effective 1 June 2021.

AEMO Chairman, Drew Clarke AO, said: “The experience and skills of these two respected business leaders will complement the depth and diversity of knowledge on the Board as AEMO works to enable and support the energy transition in the interests of Australian consumers.

“I am pleased to welcome new Board members of such a high calibre,” said Mr Clarke.

The appointments follow an extensive national search with candidates reviewed by the independent Appointment Selection Panel, AEMO’s industry and government members and approved by the Energy National Cabinet Reform Committee (ENCRC)

About Julieanne Alroe

Julieanne Alroe is a professional director, chair and senior executive and an Australian aviation industry leader of over 40 years’ experience. Ms Alroe was Chief Executive Officer of Brisbane Airport Corporation from 2009 to 2018 where she planned the $1.3 billion development of Brisbane’s parallel runway, one of the largest aviation infrastructure projects in Australia.

Ms Alroe is the current Chair of Infrastructure Australia and the Queensland Ballet. In addition, she is a member of the University of Queensland Senate and a Board member of BESIX Watpac and Gardior Pty Ltd. Ms Alroe is also a Member of the Committee for Brisbane Advisory Board, the inaugural President of the Queensland Futures Institute (QFI) and a Member of the Queensland Thoroughbred Advisory Panel.

Previous directorships include Chair of ERM Power Ltd (acquired by Shell Energy Australia Pty Ltd), Airports Coordination Australia and Australia Trade Coast, and Deputy Chair of Tourism and Events Queensland.

An economics graduate from the University of Queensland, Ms Alroe received an honorary doctorate from Griffith University in 2016 for her outstanding contribution to the aviation industry. She is a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, a Fellow of the Queensland Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a member of Chief Executive Women.

About Kee Wong

Kee Wong is an experienced entrepreneur, investor, advisor and non-executive Director with qualifications in engineering, information technology and business.

Mr Kee joined IBM in 1994 as a senior executive running part of its e-business group in the Asia Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand. In 1999, he founded e-Centric Innovations, an IT/Management consulting firm, and went on to establish several businesses. As adviser to the Victorian Government, Mr Kee helped develop an R&D venture that resulted in a new global joint venture between Xerox and VicTrack to commercialise new technology that will remotely monitor the structural health of bridges.

Mr Kee is a Board member of Carsales.com, the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) and the Committee for Melbourne, and is a member of the Victorian Government’s Ministerial Advisory Council on International Education, Ministerial Innovation Taskforce and Transform Reform Board (Victorian Department of Transport). Recently, Mr Kee joined as a member of the VicTrack Strategic Innovation Advisory Group, the ANU Centre for Asian-Australian Leadership Advisory Board, and Swinburne University’s Technology, Innovation and Value Creation Committee.

Amongst previous Board positions, Kee was also Chairman of the Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA), a Deputy Chairman of Asialink and a Director of LaunchVic.

Mr Kee is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) and Adjunct Professor of Engineering and IT at La Trobe University. Kee was awarded a Fellow of Monash University in 2010 and Distinguished Alumni in 2014. He has a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons.), a Graduate Diploma in Computing and an MBA.