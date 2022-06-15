AEMO warns of tight electricity supplies in NSW, after seizing control of market

The head of the Australian Energy Market Operator has warned New South Wales faces a situation of tight electricity supplies, urging consumers to cut consumption “where safe to do so” after suspending the National Electricity Market.

In a press conference from Adelaide, AEMO CEO Daniel Westerman said the electricity supply-demand balance in New South Wales would be tight going into Wednesday evening, adding that he would “urge customers in NSW to conserve energy, if it is safe to do so.”

The warning comes after AEMO suspended the operation of the National Electricity Market across all-five participating regions – covering the entire Australian east coast.

Westerman said the unprecedented intervention was necessary to provide the electricity market operator with better visibility of available generation capacity and had become necessary after generators withdrew bids from the market when wholesale price caps were imposed.

Westerman stopped short of suggesting what action may be taken by regulators against generators found to be withholding generation capacity from the market without justification, saying it would be a matter for the Australian Energy Regulator as to whether legal action is commenced.

AEMO says it has forecast a potential supply shortfall in New South Wales of almost 1,900MW on Wednesday evening – which primarily reflects a situation where generators have withdrawn otherwise available capacity from the market until they are directed by AEMO to produce power – in an effort to avoid current price caps.

Westerman said AEMO has already issued more than 5000MW of directions to generators, representing around one-fifth of the overall electricity demand and that it was unsustainable for the market to operate in this way.

“ The intervention to suspend the wholesale spot market for electricity allows AEMO to take a greater hands-on role in managing the dispatch of generators, and avoids the need for AEMO to activate emergency mechanisms to compel generators to supply power to the grid – as has been necessary over the last few days.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, New South Wales energy minister welcomed the intervention from AEMO and called energy companies to “do the right thing by their customers and the country.”

“This action by AEMO is to secure energy supply in National Electricity Market (NEM) states, including here in NSW,” Kean said.

“This decision will help prevent energy companies from putting energy reliability at risk by unnecessarily withdrawing supply.”

“This comes after the Australian Energy Regulator yesterday reminded generators of their obligations under the National Electricity Rules. I expect power companies to do the right thing by their customers and the country.”

In comments made before the electricity market suspension was announced, federal energy minister Chris Bowen said the federal government backed the actions being taken by AEMO to manage the current situation.

“I’ve made clear to AEMO that the Government supports any action they choose to take to effectively manage the situation in the best interests of Australian consumers, whether they be big industrial consumers or residential consumers,” Bowen said.

“AEMO, as the market operator, has this Government’s full support.”