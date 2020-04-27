AEMO to resume new connections after solar constraints lifted in West Murray

“We will keep the market informed over the coming weeks as those negotiations conclude,” Wonhas wrote in the letter.

Other projects in the pipeline will likely have to wait longer, with AEMO previously warning that over the long term capacity issues were only likely to be solved with new transmission capacity, such as a new link to NSW. That, however, could take seven years for a new link to be built, even if Australia’s notoriously slow regulatory process is accelerated.

The resolution to the oscillation and voltage issues in West Murray – an area of the grid that has also been dubbed the “rhombus of regret” because of the shape of the network, and the bottlenecks that have frustrated development – is seen as an important signal that issues can be resolved as the clean energy transition accelerates, and the switch to more inverter based technologies (wind, solar, battery storage) continues.

Wonhas says the solution – although much delayed from the initial assessment of just a few weeks – required significant effort and support from the solar farms, their inverter manufacturer SMA, transmission companies Powercor and Transgrid, the Clean Energy Council and AEMO.

SMA, whose inverters were (by coincidence and not causation) common to all affected solar farms, also suggested that the new “firmware” could be replicated in other areas of the grid and would enhance the ability to grow the share of renewables in the grid.

“It’s a great relief to be back at 100 per cent,” says David Shapero, the head of Bay-Wa in Australia, which owns the Karadoc solar farm and the Yatpool solar project. “It’s been a very difficult period that has cost us a lot of money. It underlines once again the need for more new transmission lines within the system.”

Edify CEO and Founder John Cole said his company was “extremely pleased” to have concluded the local and wide area network tests for Gannawarra Solar Farm and the anticipated return to full unconstrained export.

Clean Energy Council director of energy transformation Lillian Patterson said it was a “mammoth collective effort” to address the technical challenge. “The industry looks forward to continuing to work collaboratively with AEMO and network businesses to progress new renewable energy connections in the West Murray Zone in a secure way,” she said.

Others also pointed to a reshuffle and management changes at the AEMO unit in charge of network connections in Victoria. “It just shows how different a slight change in personnel can be,” one participant observed.

