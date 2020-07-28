Additional funding for Clean Energy Future Fund

PRESS RELEASE

McGowan Government allocates additional $10 million to Clean Energy Future Fund

Applications for the next round will open in 2021

The McGowan Government will invest a further $10 million towards the Clean Energy Future Fund, adding to the $9 million initially invested, as part of the WA Recovery Plan.

Clean energy innovators can apply for funding between $250,000 and $2 million for each clean energy project.

The second round of funding will be open to a broader range of projects, including mining operations and community groups. Government is in the process of developing guidelines, which will be released later this year.

The Clean Energy Future Fund was established to support the development of innovative clean energy projects in Western Australia.

Applications for the first round of funding are now being assessed on their capacity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, their potential for wider adoption, scalability, and ability to create jobs in WA.

The successful applicants for the first round of funding are expected to be announced later this year. Applications for the second round of funding will open in 2021.

The fund is administered by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation with support from Energy Policy WA. For more information, visit https://www.dwer.wa.gov.au/ceff