A letter to incoming minister for climate change, Chris Bowen

Dear Minister,

Congratulations and welcome (notwithstanding a few formalities) to the role of Climate Change & Energy Minister.

Over 30,000 people in the clean energy industry arrived at work on Monday relieved that the climate wars are over, excited to have a new Federal Government that is unequivocally committed to renewable energy and re-energised to crack on and help make Australia a clean energy superpower. I hope you’re well rested, because there’s a lot to do, and not a minute to waste.

Mind, you do not have to do everything. State and territory governments responded to the policy vacuum and stepped up. You’ve already said this, but the best place to start will be sitting down with your state and territory colleagues. They are, without exception and irrespective of political allegiances, determined and focused on actively managing the transition to clean energy.

They have been missing a collaborative leader with a common ambition to explore shared challenges, identify priorities and facilitate open dialogue and collective effort on the things that matter. This must again become the modus operandi for energy ministers in these times of rapid change and increasing complexity in the energy system.

Don’t underestimate the benefits and importance of a Federal Government that is consistent, predictable and transparent in what it’s doing and going to do. Investors have been spooked by unpredictable policy and market interventions.

While we are at it, you really don’t need to be using taxpayers’ money to build new energy generation. The private sector is keen to invest. You just need to create the right policy and regulatory settings and not make any radical or unpredictable moves, and the capital will flow.

Your 2030 emissions reduction target, with sensible refinements to the Safeguard Mechanism, will be essential to driving economy-wide decarbonisation. The energy sector can and should do the heavy lifting, and there is an enormous pent-up opportunity ready to roll.

After all, you inherit great institutions (your mob created them) in the Australian Renewable Energy Agency and Clean Energy Finance Corporation that are skilled and experienced to drive innovation, overcome challenges, and leveraging our renewable energy advantage to electrify and decarbonise many other sectors. By the way, green hydrogen is the future and what our major energy customers want, so let’s not waste our time on any other colours.