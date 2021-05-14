Initial results confirm Oakajee as ideal site for green hydrogen

Press Release

Preliminary wind and solar monitoring indicate the Oakajee Strategic Industrial Area is well suited to the production of green hydrogen

Initial data recordings highlight above average wind speed and solar irradiance

McGowan Government investing more than $35 million to position Western Australia as a global industry leader in green hydrogen

Initial data recordings of wind and solar conditions at the Oakajee Strategic Industrial Area in Western Australia’s Mid-West region indicate that it is an ideal site for the development of a green hydrogen industry.

ARUP, in conjunction with Fulcrum3D, have been recording site-specific wind and solar resource data at the Oakajee SIA since January 2021.

The average monthly wind speeds and solar irradiance recorded between mid-January and mid-April suggest conditions at Oakajee SIA would provide a solid basis for the production of green hydrogen. Both wind and solar results for this three-month period were above the established averages for the area published by reputable wind and solar agencies.

While recordings will continue for a full 12-month period to determine seasonal variability, the initial results are very encouraging and demonstrate the site’s suitability for renewable energy to facilitate green hydrogen production.

The McGowan Government is currently reviewing 65 expressions of interest received to develop the greenfields strategic industrial site into a globally competitive renewable hydrogen production and export precinct.

There was a strong international interest in the EOI process including submissions from companies categorised as ‘super majors’, each having a global reach and market capitalisations in the tens or hundreds of billions.

With a 6,400-hectare footprint, the Oakajee SIA has the capacity to support an extensive renewable energy hub and deliver power at internationally competitive power prices, essential for the competitive production of green hydrogen.

The site, managed by DevelopmentWA, is located on the coast just 23 kilometres north of Geraldton and is connected via the North West Coastal Highway to the Geraldton Port.

The McGowan Government has committed more than $35 million towards developing a job-creating renewable hydrogen industry in WA.

Comments attributed to Hydrogen Industry Minister Alannah MacTiernan:

“These initial results are extremely encouraging and confirm that Western Australia has a world-class renewable resource that is ideal to support a successful green hydrogen industry.

“The Oakajee SIA is ideally located for the production and export of renewable energy both to local and international markets and there has been strong global interest in developing the site.

“We know there is incredible demand for clean, renewable energy and we are determined to ensure Western Australia is a market leader in the production of renewable hydrogen.”