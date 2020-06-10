Zero carbon off-grid kitchen to open late 2020 in an Australian first

PRESS RELEASE

APRIL 2020:

atiyah was created to lead the way in business globally and to set new standards in the restaurant industry for sustainable strategy. With a focus on delivering Zero Carbon emissions, atiyah is also committed to providing its customers with quality organic Lebanese street food at affordable pricing, while building a strong community.

atiyah has selected Federation Square Melbourne as the site to launch its innovative approach to sustainable street food, with the first kitchen to open late 2020.

Founder Ben Armstrong says, “Our delicious food will offer customers the opportunity to not only enjoy our authentic Lebanese food culture, but also the opportunity to help support the case for a more sustainable approach to food.”

The Australian-first Eco Smart Off-Grid kitchen is a standalone solar and energy storage solution. It incorporates a rooftop 3.2KW solar photovoltaic system, along with battery storage. This is complemented with the additional support of a B100 (zero carbon emissions) biodiesel generator.

The kitchen collects rainwater from the roof through a central gutter to a pure rain filtration system and waste water will be collected for repurpose.

There’s no need to connect with the grid and existing infrastructure, making an atiyah kitchen genuinely mobile and flexible enough to set up in any location.

Recent events in our country have highlighted more than ever the need for positive action around climate change and lowering emissions, we believe the best way to lead change is to be that change.

“At atiyah, we want to set an example that you don’t need emissions to run a kitchen, and really, there’s never been a better time to think about renewable energy in this way,” Mr Armstrong says.

“Being able to give our customers an incredible food experience while also creating a community of people with a passion for positive environmental action is at the heart of what we do. Building communities and creating a sustainable future for all. That’s atiyah.”

For more information, contact Ben Armstrong at [email protected] or visit www.atiyah.life