Wind power meets and beats Denmark’s total electricity demand – two days in a row

Windy conditions in northern Europe have highlighted once again the growing value of wind energy, which provided more than 100% of Denmark’s electricity consumption for two days in a row in May.

Keen-eyed Twitter user Troels Christensen posted on May 28 a screenshot of wind power figures from WindEurope’s Wind Power Numbers Daily tracker.

WindEurope, the region’s leading wind energy trade association, tracks wind generation figures for Europe as well as hourly electricity figures for many European countries.

As can be seen in the screenshot above, Denmark generated 94.9GWh worth of wind energy on May 27, which represented 108.1% of the country’s power demand.

Similarly, as representative of the day’s conditions, the share of wind energy in electricity demand for Western Europe was just under 24%.

Unfortunately, WindEurope’s archive data does not appear to be available at time of writing, but we can confirm the accuracy of WindEurope’s figures by looking at Danish transmission system operator Energinet’s figures.

What is remarkable is that May 27 was not even the most impressive showing for Denmark’s wind energy, as can be seen by the graph below.

According to Energinet, total wind energy production on May 26 reached 57,224MWh for onshore wind and 36,526MWh for offshore wind, accounting for 111.5% of consumption.

This was nearly replicated on May 27 with 56,305MWh of onshore wind and 36,526MWh of offshore wind, accounting for 106% of consumption – basically the same as WindEurope’s own numbers.